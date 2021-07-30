Movers & Shakers: Deliveroo, Brands2Life, Carousel, ICO, UK Finance, Rise at Seven and more

Deliveroo has appointed Ogilvy PR creative Ben Bailey as global director of consumer communications.

Carousel has appointed Sophia Ratcliffe as associate director to oversee high-profile consumer accounts. She will lead the PR and social media strategies for Little Tikes, Cotton Traders and Zapf Creation.

Brands2Life has appointed Sophie Crossley to the new role of head of social strategy.

Sadiq Khan’s former comms chief and veteran political journalist Paddy Hennessy is to join London Communications Agency as a senior advisor next month.

Rise at Seven has appointed former Missguided head of brand El Chetcuti to a senior role.

Government and private sector veteran Vickie Sheriff has taken a top university comms job.

Bladonmore has grown its leadership team with the appointment of development director Liz Silvester.

UK Finance has named a Labour Party adviser as its public affairs chief.

Angela Balakrishnan, the former deputy director of comms in the geographic and thematic hub at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has been appointed director of comms at the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Abigail Morris has been seconded from the Department for Transport (DfT) to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as interim director of comms.