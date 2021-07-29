Gin bus shelter, missing dog stickers, refugee dictionary – Campaigns round-up

The Refugee Dictionary

Britons have been asked to help compile a dictionary that will define only one word – “refugee” – in thousands of different, personal ways. It's part of a new campaign by Shook for UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK, to mark 70th Anniversary of the UN Refugee Convention on 28 July. Contributors include Countdown lexicographer Susie Dent and actor David Morrissey, alongside several faith leaders. The Refugee Dictionary will be added to the British Library.

The Farmer’s Dog, Missing

Stickers featuring pictures of missing dogs have been attached to mail order boxes from dog food brand The Farmer’s Dog in a campaign reminiscent of the US missing children milk cartons campaign in the 1980s. The campaign is in partnership with DogLost, a voluntary organisation that seeks to help reunite stolen and missing dogs and their owners. Customers are invited to take a picture of the sticker and share on their social media channels to help the search.

LNER, Child's bedroom

Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has launched an installation of an empty child’s bedroom, which has been hastily left and never returned to, to highlight the tragic loss of life while trespassing onto railway tracks. The installation by Tin Man is at Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle until 3 August. The Newcastle to Darlington line is one of the UK’s worst-affected areas for railway trespass, reporting 95 incidents alone last year – an average of two a week.

Hendrick’s Gin, Summer Escape Campaign

Bus shelters in five cities have been transformed as part of Hendrick’s Gin's 'Summer Escape' campaign, featuring design elements linked to the brand. The shelters are in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Brighton. The campaign also includes Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade Gardens, which are launching across the country. In addition, there's a short animated film that aims to embody Victorian surrealism, inviting gin drinkers to 'escape the conventional and embrace the delectable'.

McDonald’s x AJ Tracey

McDonald’s UK has partnered with London rapper AJ Tracey to launch the fast-food brand's McSpicy chicken burger. The launch, led by Red Consultancy, sees the McSpicy Van (a customised Airstream) feature alongside the new burger and AJ Tracey in the music video for his single, Summertime Shootout.

The FA South Asian Heritage Month video series

The Football Association is releasing a six-part video series highlighting positive stories from Asian participants in the game, to mark South Asian Heritage Month. It features players, coaches and match officials of Asian heritage discussing their inspiring journeys to date. The first video stars Maz Pacheco (West Ham United Women) and Yan Dhanda (Swansea City), along with England manager Gareth Southgate. The series has been developed by Smoking Bear Productions in collaboration with British Asian filmmaker Rubika Shah, alongside producer Ed Gibbs.

Grant's Whisky and Vice, How-to

Grant's Whisky and Vice have put together a guide for groups of friends to help them tackle real-life problems. The ‘how-to…’ series features advice from "everyday people from almost every corner of the world". Topics include: how to get through a break-up, how to switch off, how to open up and how to dress better. Uncommon worked on the strategy behind the original idea.

Channel 4, Altogether Different

Channel 4 has launched a brand campaign to showcase what makes the broadcaster distinct from its rivals. A film, produced in-house at Channel 4, is airing on TV and running across the brand's digital and social-media channels.

BBC, Adam Peaty and J-Pop

The BBC has launched a social-media drive to accompany the TV campaign promoting its coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Its in-house agency, BBC Creative, has unveiled an interactive Instagram game called Adam Peaty Fisher Warrior, inspired by the arcade scene in the TV spot. It has also created a TikTok dance inspired by the J-Pop music video scene in the TV ad.

EIT Food, Our Food, Our Food System

EIT Food, the food innovation body backed by the EU, is launching a campaign to help young people have their say on the future of food. The campaign will recruit 10 young ‘FutureFoodMakers’ to spearhead a call for radical change in the food sector, tackling access to healthy, sustainable and affordable food. It comes as the first United Nations Food Systems Summit is due to take place. Research for EIT Food found more than half of 18- to 24-year-olds (52 per cent) track their food in some way, suggesting Gen Z are very interested and engaged with their eating habits.

Pizza Hut, Approved by carnivores

Pizza Hut has launched a TV ad to promote its partnership with the meat alternative brand Beyond Meat. The 30-second spot, directed by Dave Scanlon and produced by Steven Riley through Passion Pictures, features a CGI lion showing his approval of the Beyond Meat pizzas. The campaign is by Iris Worldwide.

Sports Direct, School starts here

Sports Direct is launching a back-to-school campaign fronted by TikTok stars Ollie Ball and Jacob Pasquill. Created by MOX, the £2.5m campaign includes 30- and 60-second films, directed by Joao Retorta through Bullion Production, that depict the importance of community and groups for children.