Blue Shield of California brings on Sarah Iselin for public affairs role

OAKLAND, CA: Blue Shield of California has named Sarah Iselin as EVP of strategy and public affairs.

Set to join the nonprofit health plan on August 9, Iselin comes from Guidewell and Florida Blue, where she served as EVP of government programs and diversified business.

Florida Blue said that the areas that Iselin covered have been realigned under different leaders within the organization.

Kimberley Goode, former SVP of external affairs at Blue Shield of California, is set to join BMO Financial Group as chief communications and social impact officer on August 2.

Blue Shield of California also promoted Hope Scott, VP and deputy general counsel, to SVP and general counsel. She is also the chair of the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion council. Scott has worked in Blue Shield’s legal department since 2012 and has served as the company’s chief risk and compliance officer, chief privacy officer and privacy counsel.

Scott replaces Seth Jacobs, SVP and general counsel, who will retire after more than 25 years at Blue Shield, the nonprofit said in a statement.

Both Iselin and Scott are based in Oakland, California.

Based in San Francisco, Mary O’Hara, chief human resources officer and SVP of internal communications, was also recently promoted with expanded job duties to EVP of people and engagement.

Iselin, Scott and O’Hara report to president and CEO Paul Markovich.

Women and people of color are in 13 of the company’s 19 leadership positions, and people of color make up half of its board, the nonprofit said. It also maintains a zero pay-ratio gap by both gender and ethnicity, with balanced representation of women and men holding leadership positions of director and above.

The nonprofit provides health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. It has more than 7,500 employees, over 4.5 million members and $21 billion in annual revenues.