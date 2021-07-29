Kelly Sims to lead global comms at Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Kelly Sims as VP of communications, overseeing comms at the technology company globally.

In a four-tweet thread, Sims said that she will start at the company next week and will work closely with CMO Leslie Berland and CEO Jack Dorsey.

Sims (pictured above) added that she regards Twitter as “an important actor” in “the shifts created by decentralization.”

“I see a new Twitter emerging, and I can’t wait to pick up a shovel,” Sims tweeted.

Next week I’m joining @Twitter to run global communications. I’m incredibly excited to move the ball forward with @jack and @leslieberland—and positively champing at the bit to work with the indomitable @TwitterComms team. A bit on my reasoning to join below. 1/4 — Kelly Sims (@kellylsims) July 28, 2021

Sims is set to join the company from Stripe, where she served as global head of communications. She will replace Brandon Borrman, who exited Twitter in June.

Prior to joining Twitter, Sims oversaw public affairs, internal and external comms, brand work, social media and media relations at Stripe. She also held leadership roles at Abernathy MacGregor and IBM. Sims serves as a board adviser to climate company Watershed and artificial intelligence lab OpenAI.

Sims could not be reached for additional comment.

The appointment comes just after Twitter reported strong revenue growth, exceeding expectations at $1.2 billion in Q2, a 74% year-over-year increase. Twitter attributed the jump to an increase in advertising demand, with average monetizable daily active users up 11% year-over-year for a total of 206 million. The company is projecting $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in revenue in Q3.