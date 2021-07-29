News

Behaviorally names Corace VP

As VP of client development, Joe Corace will focus on clients in the Midwest.

by Natasha Bach / Added 4 hours ago

Corace is based in Chicago.
CHICAGO: Global behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally, formerly known as PRS, has named Joe Corace as VP of client development. 

Corace will be based in the company’s Chicago office, focused on clients in the Midwest. He will bring his experience in client development, management and revenue growth to the role. 

Corace recently served as VP of the North American division of Verve. Prior to Verve, Corace served in a range of revenue-growth and client-development roles at companies such as Maru/Matchbox, Millward Brown and Nielsen-Bases.

Behaviorally’s services include shopper research and growth. The company uses a behavioral framework coupled with digital-first research services to help clients in their decision-making. Its tools help to identify which approaches most effectively influence consumer behavior and drive consumption. 

Resources

