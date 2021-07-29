Junior staff hit hardest by PR’s mental health crisis, CIPR study finds

The mental health of staff is perceived as the main challenge facing the profession in the next 12 months, according to the CIPR’s #PRinAPandemic report, which polled 1,386 PR professionals.

More than half (51 per cent) of respondents said mental health was their major concern, followed by recession and job losses (48 per cent), dominance of digital channels (38 per cent) and fake news/disinformation (38 per cent).

The report revealed that a PR practitioner was five times more likely to admit their mental health had deteriorated over the past year than improved.

The report also showed the mental health crisis was having a far greater impact on talent in junior roles. Interns, trainees and assistants cited mental health problems as a major concern – with one in 10 stating their mental health had deteriorated ‘significantly’ – compared to 42 per cent of those at director, partner, founder and senior management level.

Junior staff also felt more susceptible to job losses (53 per cent) than those at senior management level (42 per cent), with other levels of seniority falling in between.

The mental health issue is more pronounced among practitioners in agencies (cited by 59 per cent) and the public sector (56 per cent) than those working in-house in the private sector (41 per cent).

Women were reportedly more likely than men to admit that their mental health had deteriorated. The study also revealed that women were more likely to have increased working hours.

When asked about the findings, Pippa Treavett, an account director at agency Orchid Communications, said: “Organisations need to understand the long-term impact of the last year. Usually when you deal with a crisis you see an end point – it’s been so tricky because you can’t predict what’s going to happen.

“From a personal perspective, and for communications people, you’re at the heart of the business and organisation, and you absorb a lot of emotions about what is best to do for your clients and the organisations you work with.

“I think it’s everyone’s personal responsibility to discuss it [mental health] and to create that environment for people to see that it’s OK not to be OK.

“It’s important that people have their own mechanisms and support structures in place.”

The CIPR online survey was conducted by Chalstream, polling 1,386 PR professionals across a range of roles, ages and seniority between March and April 2021.

PRWeek is supporting the development of an industry-led PR Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter. An update of the project will be published next week.