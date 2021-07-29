Don’t Cry Wolf opens office in Cornwall

Brand activism comms agency Don’t Cry Wolf has opened its second office in Truro, Cornwall – a region it describes as the “heart of sustainable development” in the UK.

PRWeek understands the agency has been eyeing a move to Cornwall for a few years and already works with the creative community in the region, including design agency Leap.

Don’t Cry Wolf chief executive John Brown has relocated his family to Cornwall and said he plans to hire a further four staff for the Cornish office by the end of the year, initially targeting design and production talent followed by sustainable development specialists.

Brown will split his time between Cornwall and the agency’s London headquarters, and anticipates that agency staff will also rotate between the two locations over time.

“We've been quite well integrated into the existing creative and sustainable development community for the past couple of years, and we've noticed a few things. Number one, the creativity community and opportunity to work with extraordinary people has just grown and grown and grown down here,” Brown said.

“Ten years ago talent from Cornwall might have moved to London, but today they have absolutely no intention of doing that, so we need to go to them. The second element to all of this is that it’s a thriving hub for sustainable development. Cornwall as a whole is setting zero targets and progress beyond any other county in the UK.”

Cornwall has been considered a leader in renewable energy since the UK’s first commercial onshore wind farm was built at Delabole in 1991, and the county leads the way in the UK in meeting net-zero commitments by 2030.

It is also home to the Eden Project and recently held a global sustainability conference that was hosted by Prince Charles alongside the G7 Summit.

Brown said this will allow the agency to learn from sustainability leaders as well as attract new clients in this space.

Although Don’t Cry Wolf focuses broadly on brand activism, Brown and his team have become known in the PR industry for their work on the climate crisis, sustainable development and a greener economy.

“We're advising our clients not just on comms, but on what it takes to be a sustainable business today, what they should be looking for, what they should be reporting on and what goals they should be setting,” Brown said.

“Being in a place where that's taking place more regularly, more innovatively than anywhere else in the country is important for us.”

He added that having a Cornish office would also provide benefits to his London-based team if they feel like a change of scenery and some “paddleboarding”.

On that front, Brown hopes living in Cornwall will allow him to fine-tune his own surfing skills, but for now his immediate focus is ensuring the agency can ride at the crest of the sustainable innovation and developments wave in the UK.