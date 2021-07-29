Grocery delivery service Gorillas hires PR agency

W Communications will be responsible for Gorillas' UK brand communications, creative activations and executive profiling.

Gorillas, a service that promises to deliver locally sourced produce in 10 minutes, grew significantly during the global pandemic and is valued at more than $1bn.

W Communications said it has a history of supporting disrupter business, being an early investor in the street food scene with MEATliquor, helping to launch Deliveroo and the i newspaper, and supporting Pizza Pilgrims during lockdown by establishing a ‘makeaway’ category of ‘Pizza by Post’.

“We’re so excited to have W Communications on board as our PR partner as we continue the rapid expansion of Gorillas in the UK. We know that we’re only just getting started, so it’s great to be working with the W team, who have all the expertise needed to help us on the journey,” Gorillas UK communications manager Joana Moser said.

W Communications founder and chair Warren Johnson added: “We love the passion and energy of Gorillas, who are changing the grocery landscape so dramatically. [It's] exciting to be part of their legendary rider crew and a brand that many agencies would dream of landing.”

Earlier this year, the agency launched a hospitality incubator business called Counter Service to help the hospitality sector through COVID-19, and a hotels division, Room Service. It has also recently expanded its operations in the US and Scotland.