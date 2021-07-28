Ogilvy PR hires Erin Jacobson to lead digital and advocacy in North America

TORONTO: Ogilvy PR has hired Erin Jacobson in the newly created role of head of digital and advocacy for North America.

She will work to support causes and issues on behalf of brands, managing social strategy, content and public affairs and will work to expand the public affairs practice in North America.

Based in Toronto, Jacobson is reporting to Ogilvy’s global CEO of PR, Julianna Richter.

Richter and Jacobson previously worked at the same agency when Richter was COO at Edelman during the nearly four years when Jacobson also worked at the firm. Jacobson later held executive roles at Cohn & Wolfe.

Most recently, she worked at National Public Relations as SVP and practice lead for digital, marketing and technology.

National hired Misty Meeks as its new VP and practice lead for strategy, insights and digital teams and restructured Jacobson’s portfolio. Meeks previously was director of B2B marketing and marketing operations at Rogers Sports & Media, also in Toronto.

With more than 15 years of public affairs, marketing and comms experience, Jacobson has worked in government and at NGOs in the U.S. and Canada on digital campaigns for public interest issues, driving advocacy and engagement. She has advised brands such as Amazon, Ford, Danone and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Jacobson is the latest in a string of hires at Ogilvy PR since Richter joined Ogilvy at the start of this year. In June, the firm promoted Matt Buchanan to the new role of global head of consumer PR; he previously led its PR and influence team in the U.K. Ogilvy PR also named Bob Poulin to lead its government practice in July.

This month, Ogilvy also named Kim Johnson as global CEO of Ogilvy Health to replace Kate Cronin, who left the firm to become Moderna’s chief brand officer. Ogilvy Health also named Shannon Walsh as president of PR for North America.

Ogilvy PR posted a 7% revenue increase last year to $320 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.