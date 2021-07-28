Valerie Corr Hanserd exits BP America for Medtronic

CHICAGO: Medtronic has hired Valerie Corr Hanserd for the newly created position of VP of communications, global operations and supply chain, effective on August 2.

Based in Chicago, Corr Hanserd will report to Greg Smith, EVP of global operations and supply chain, and functionally to Torod Neptune, SVP and chief communications officer.

Working with Neptune’s team, Corr Hanserd will represent the global operations and supply chain aspects of the business, which account for nearly half of Medtronic’s workforce. She’ll align global comms and corporate marketing priorities and contribute to strategic decisions.

The global operations and supply chain communications team will report to her. In addition, Medtronic is planning to fill an operations communications position, which will also report to Corr Hanserd.

Prior to joining Medtronic, she led communications and advocacy for BP America’s customer-facing businesses in the U.S., with reach into Canada and Latin America. Corr Hanserd also aligned the company’s sustainability goals with its advocacy and communications strategies. During her 17 years at BP, she held roles in government and public affairs, communications and crisis response.

BP declined to comment on whether it has filled her position.

Earlier, Corr Hanserd’s career included managing accounts for corporate, nonprofit and political clients at a Chicago public affairs firm, Jasculca/Terman and Associates. From 2003 to 2004, she worked in public relations and communications for former President Barack Obama’s Senate campaign.

Medtronic posted $8.2 billion in revenue, up 32% organically from the year prior, for its fiscal Q4 2021, which ended on April 30. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income was $2 billion, an increase of 162% from the previous year.