The PR Week: 7.29.2021: Nick Kelly, Charlotte FC

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Nick Kelly, president of the up-and-coming Charlotte Football Club.

Podcast topics:

1:53 - Kelly talks about the Charlotte FC before its 2022 debut, starting a pro sports team and recruiting players during a pandemic, the value a background in communications and sports marketing brings to the world of pro sport management and more.

15:40 - PRWeek has revealed its 40 Under 40 class of 2021, highlighting the next wave of young, diverse comms pros and their accomplishments during a year like no other.

18:13 - On Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and communicating around mental health in sport and beyond.

23:27 - Recapping the first week of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the stories and narratives that have accompanied it.

29:55 - Popeyes gives away millions of its competitors' nuggets as it calls for a truce in the “chicken wars.”

31:10 - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom released a voting rights PSA set in a dystopian future to support voting rights currently under consideration in Congress.

32:31 - Should CEOs participate in earnings calls? Elon Musk says no.

33:53 - 160over90 has been named Hollister’s AOR, the first PR agency relationship for the brand.