PRSA rolls out matchmaker search tool

The tool, which helps to pair companies and agencies, is powered by CommunicationsMatch.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

The Public Relations Society of America has launched a search tool to help companies find the right PR and comms agencies or professionals for their needs.

The tool, which is accessible via the PRSA's website, is powered by CommunicationsMatch. Its goal is to not just make it easier for companies to find a good agency match, but also for firms and individuals to showcase their expertise. The platform can also provide opportunities for networking and generating business leads.

Users can create one of two types of customizable profiles, either 'directory' or 'comprehensive.' The former allows them to provide information on experience in more than 140 categories and 80 communications skill sets, as well as location information. The latter includes descriptions, bios, multimedia content, recommendations and thought leadership articles.

Companies that are looking for a particular type of PR or comms practitioner can search profiles, filtering by industry, capabilities and experience, as well as the size or diversity of an agency and where it is located.

Via this process, companies can employ the Agency Select hiring tool to get additional information about an agency or individual. Neither the company nor the prospective agency pays a fee at the point of hire.

