PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Shortlist revealed

After a break of one year due to the pandemic, the in-person awards event will be back, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, on Wednesday 20 October at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on London's Park Lane.
The Romans tops the shortlist this year with 12 nominations, just ahead of Taylor Herring and Engine MHP + Mischief on 11 each, and Hope&Glory with 10.
There are eight nominations for W Communications, while Ogilvy PR appears six times. There are five nominations each for Brands2Life, Grayling and Cow, and four for Weber Shandwick, MSL, Golin and Blurred.
Thanks to the scores of judges from across the comms industry for their hard work, and to all the entrants for taking part.
Thanks also to our sponsors MSL and PA Media | Assignments.
Full shortlist
B2B Campaign
Deskless not Voiceless by Harvard for Workplace from Facebook
Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register
Getting the world travelling safely again by Golin for Collinson
Plastock The ‘Tube Tube’: the first 360-degree face shield for nervous commuters by Ready10 for Plastock
Work Together, Anywhere by Brands2Life for Ricoh Europe
Zeronomics: Financing the transition to a net-zero world by Man Bites Dog for Standard Chartered
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Baby Dove Nest by BCW for Baby Dove
Fast and Slow by The Romans for Sports Direct
Four Lads #BlockNoiseWithSony by Sony with Hope&Glory for Sony
Get It Right From A Genuine Site by Tin Man for Creative Content UK
LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn
Puma – Suede Music, For All Time by MSL for Puma
Best Integrated Campaign
Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire
Iceland Feeds The Nation by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods Ltd
#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation
TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation
The Boob Life by Manifest for Tommee Tippee
Best International Campaign
Fast Heroes by Catherine Turner Limited, Lucan TV and Twelve Marketing Ltd for Boehringer Ingelheim
Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register
New Normal Same Cancer by GCI Health and MHP for AstraZeneca
New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo
Period. by Cow for Intimina
Best PR Event
A Night On the Cobbles by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb
Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire
Everyone Together by Sky Arts with Hope&Glory for Sky Arts
Samsung Electronics UK: 'Colours of Carnival' – a digital celebration by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK
TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation
Time To Unite by Virgo Health for Estée Lauder Companies
Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)
BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios
#CloseTheLid by One Green Bean for Harpic
Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC
Lündon pad – how the mystery Scandi brand was revealed as Poundland by Arena PR for Poundland
Shutdown! Remixing music education during a pandemic by Kingdom Collective for Future DJs
Weetabix 'n' Beanz x Frank by Frank for Weetabix
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
Case de Cantona by Hotels.com with Hope&Glory for Hotels.com
Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC
Long Live The Local by One Green Bean for BBA
Lost for Words by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Royal London x Rankin
Samsung: Freshly Laundered by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK
The Originals by Golin for Cadbury
Best Use of Content
A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now
A Shave Too Close by Grayling for Lloyds Bank
BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios
Break Over-Reliance by Real Chemistry for AstraZeneca
#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation
Raise The Woof! by Engine Mischief for Tails.com
Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation
ENO X Uber: Drive-in Opera by Uber with Hope&Glory for Uber
Pandemic, Purpose and Planet by The Academy for Morrisons
Santander: Scam Sonnets by Taylor Herring for Santander
ThankYouPostie by Fanclub PR for Notonthehighstreet
Visa Where You Shop Matters by Grayling for Visa
City & Corporate Communications
Change The Weather by Engine MHP + Mischief for E.ON
Shop Small by American Express: We're open by American Express with Hope&Glory for American Express
Taking TikTok to the Heart of Culture by Headland Consultancy for TikTok
The Big Conversation: Helping Britain Recover by Lloyds Banking Group
Zeronomics: Financing the transition to a net-zero world by Man Bites Dog for Standard Chartered
Diversity & Inclusion Champion
Blurred
Ketchum UK
Manifest
Media House
MSL
Financial Services
A Shave Too Close by Grayling for Lloyds Bank
Data for public good by Barclaycard
Money Positive by Brands2Life for Experian
Santander: Scam Sonnets by Taylor Herring for Santander
Shop Small by American Express: We're Open by American Express with Hope&Glory for American Express
The Savage Short by The Romans for Santander
Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer
A Colourful Life by The Romans for Farewill
Bupa – Teen Minds: Living Through a Pandemic by Third City for Bupa
Launching Zolgensma the first gene therapy for babies with SMA in the UK by Havas Life Medicom for Novartis Gene Therapies
New Normal Same Cancer by GCI Health and MHP for AstraZeneca
Period. by Cow for Intimina
‘Wear a Bloody Mask’ – a public service message to encourage mask use by Ready10 for Wise Protec
Internal Communications and Employee Engagement
AXA Health – Switch It by MSL for AXA Health
BT Genuine Connections for Blurred by BT Group
Lloyds Banking Group Internal Communications team
O2
Unmute by Weber Shandwick for Unilever
Issues and Reputation Management
Cracking down on pandemic profiteering by eBay
EasyJet tackles the COVID-19 crisis by Taylor Herring for easyJet
Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London
Navigating a Media Storm to Support British Business by Engine MHP for British Business Bank
Pizza in the Post by W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims
Subway – It’s 100% tuna by MSL for Subway
Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport
Emoji Jacket by WPP Ford Team for Ford Europe
FordSwitch – Ford challenges Britain's smallest town to go electric by Ogilvy PR for Ford UK
Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register
Pride All Year Round by Avanti West Coast
The Lonely Human by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Direct Line
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion
Aldi Hunger Monster by BCW Global (London office) for Aldi
Marmite x Lynx: the World's first Social Distancing Deodorant by W Communications for Lynx
Period. by Cow for Intimina
Rent-A-Pred by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Adidas
Weetabix 'n' Beanz x Frank by Frank for Weetabix
Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media
BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios
Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire
Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC
Fast and Slow by The Romans for Sports Direct
Get It Right From A Genuine Site by Tin Man for Creative Content UK
Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality
A Night On the Cobbles by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb
Easyjet tackles the COVID-19 crisis by Taylor Herring for easyJet
EweTube by Golin for Premier Inn
Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London
Pizza in the Post by W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims
Not-for-Profit
Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC
Let's Talk the Joy of Later Life Sex by Ogilvy PR for Relate
#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation
“Save Our Zoo”: A COVID-emergency fundraising campaign by Chester Zoo
Stop.Breathe.Think. by Alpaca Communications for Snow-Camp
Public Affairs
All aboard: securing Britain’s national strategy for buses by The Go-Ahead Group plc
APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing: #notalaughingmatter by Interel UK for APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing
Powering the UK's Vital Connections by Liberty Global, Virgin Media
Pushing decarbonisation in housing to the top of the agenda by Cavendish Advocacy for Stonewater
Stamp Out The Gap by Shook for Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub
Tax Homes Fairly by WPI Strategy for Fairer Share
Public Sector
Don't Transfer Deadline Day by Kindred for Financial Conduct Authority
Fail. Learn. Win. by Karmarama, part of Accenture Interactive, for The British Army
Home and Dry – saving lives in the fishing industry by Seafish, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and MIndfully Wired Communications
Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London
Space Oddity by The Royal Mint with Hope&Glory for The Royal Mint
Technology
Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register
LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn
Samsung: Freshly Laundered by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK
TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation
The NEO Launch from Vodafone Smart Tech by One Green Bean for Vodafone
The Best Purpose Campaign
Aldi Hunger Monster by BCW Global (London office) for Aldi
#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation
National Day of Reflection – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda by Marie Curie PR team and Markettiers4dc
Our One Home by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International
Period. by Cow for Intimina
The Originals by Golin for Cadbury
Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)
Citypress
Conscious Communications
Liquid
Smarts
Tribera
Best Use of Creativity
Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire
Frozen Veggie Food Bank by Seven Communications for Strong Roots
#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation
Period. by Cow for Intimina
Rent-A-Pred by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Adidas
Stop.Breathe.Think. by Alpaca Communications for Snow-Camp
Young Game Changer of the Year, Sponsored by MSL
Megan Davies, associate director, Belle Public Relations
Alex Kolawole, senior associate director, APCO
Anais Merlin, deputy head of telecoms, CCGroup
Alice Neave, associate director, Finsbury Glover Hering
Charlie Price, account director, Virgo Health
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
Blurred
Broadcast Revolution
Grayling Engage
Greenhouse PR
Lotus
Vested
New Consultancy of the Year
Boldspace
Broadcast Revolution
Fight or Flight
Hard Numbers
Play PR
Red Lion
Shook
Small Consultancy of the Year
Blurred
Manifest
Ready10
Taylor Herring
The Romans
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
BECG
Virgo Health
Harvard
Hope&Glory
Lansons
W Communications
Large Consultancy of the Year
Brands2Life
Engine MHP + Mischief
FleishmanHillard UK
Grayling Communications Ltd.
Headland Consultancy
Ketchum UK
In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)
Barclaycard
British Airways
eBay
M&S
Uswitch (RVU)
Virgin Media
In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)
British Medical Association
Dogs Trust
London North Eastern Railway (LNER)
Macmillan Cancer Support
Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
