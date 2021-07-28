PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Shortlist revealed

After a break of one year due to the pandemic, the in-person awards event will be back, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, on Wednesday 20 October at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on London's Park Lane.

The Romans tops the shortlist this year with 12 nominations, just ahead of Taylor Herring and Engine MHP + Mischief on 11 each, and Hope&Glory with 10.

There are eight nominations for W Communications, while Ogilvy PR appears six times. There are five nominations each for Brands2Life, Grayling and Cow, and four for Weber Shandwick, MSL, Golin and Blurred.

Full shortlist

B2B Campaign

Deskless not Voiceless by Harvard for Workplace from Facebook

Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

Getting the world travelling safely again by Golin for Collinson

Plastock The ‘Tube Tube’: the first 360-degree face shield for nervous commuters by Ready10 for Plastock

Work Together, Anywhere by Brands2Life for Ricoh Europe

Zeronomics: Financing the transition to a net-zero world by Man Bites Dog for Standard Chartered

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Baby Dove Nest by BCW for Baby Dove

Fast and Slow by The Romans for Sports Direct

Four Lads #BlockNoiseWithSony by Sony with Hope&Glory for Sony

Get It Right From A Genuine Site by Tin Man for Creative Content UK

LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn

Puma – Suede Music, For All Time by MSL for Puma

Best Integrated Campaign

Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire

Iceland Feeds The Nation by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods Ltd

#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation

TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation

The Boob Life by Manifest for Tommee Tippee

Best International Campaign

Fast Heroes by Catherine Turner Limited, Lucan TV and Twelve Marketing Ltd for Boehringer Ingelheim

Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

New Normal Same Cancer by GCI Health and MHP for AstraZeneca

New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo

Period. by Cow for Intimina

Best PR Event

A Night On the Cobbles by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb

Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire

Everyone Together by Sky Arts with Hope&Glory for Sky Arts

Samsung Electronics UK: 'Colours of Carnival' – a digital celebration by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation

Time To Unite by Virgo Health for Estée Lauder Companies

Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)

BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios

#CloseTheLid by One Green Bean for Harpic

Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC

Lündon pad – how the mystery Scandi brand was revealed as Poundland by Arena PR for Poundland

Shutdown! Remixing music education during a pandemic by Kingdom Collective for Future DJs

Weetabix 'n' Beanz x Frank by Frank for Weetabix

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign

Case de Cantona by Hotels.com with Hope&Glory for Hotels.com

Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC

Long Live The Local by One Green Bean for BBA

Lost for Words by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Royal London x Rankin

Samsung: Freshly Laundered by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

The Originals by Golin for Cadbury

Best Use of Content

A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

A Shave Too Close by Grayling for Lloyds Bank

BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios

Break Over-Reliance by Real Chemistry for AstraZeneca

#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation

Raise The Woof! by Engine Mischief for Tails.com

Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation

ENO X Uber: Drive-in Opera by Uber with Hope&Glory for Uber

Pandemic, Purpose and Planet by The Academy for Morrisons

Santander: Scam Sonnets by Taylor Herring for Santander

ThankYouPostie by Fanclub PR for Notonthehighstreet

Visa Where You Shop Matters by Grayling for Visa

City & Corporate Communications

Change The Weather by Engine MHP + Mischief for E.ON

Shop Small by American Express: We're open by American Express with Hope&Glory for American Express

Taking TikTok to the Heart of Culture by Headland Consultancy for TikTok

The Big Conversation: Helping Britain Recover by Lloyds Banking Group

Zeronomics: Financing the transition to a net-zero world by Man Bites Dog for Standard Chartered

Diversity & Inclusion Champion

Blurred

Ketchum UK

Manifest

Media House

MSL

Financial Services

A Shave Too Close by Grayling for Lloyds Bank

Data for public good by Barclaycard

Money Positive by Brands2Life for Experian

Santander: Scam Sonnets by Taylor Herring for Santander

Shop Small by American Express: We're Open by American Express with Hope&Glory for American Express

The Savage Short by The Romans for Santander

Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

A Colourful Life by The Romans for Farewill

Bupa – Teen Minds: Living Through a Pandemic by Third City for Bupa

Launching Zolgensma the first gene therapy for babies with SMA in the UK by Havas Life Medicom for Novartis Gene Therapies

New Normal Same Cancer by GCI Health and MHP for AstraZeneca

Period. by Cow for Intimina

‘Wear a Bloody Mask’ – a public service message to encourage mask use by Ready10 for Wise Protec

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement

AXA Health – Switch It by MSL for AXA Health

BT Genuine Connections for Blurred by BT Group

Lloyds Banking Group Internal Communications team

O 2

Unmute by Weber Shandwick for Unilever

Issues and Reputation Management

Cracking down on pandemic profiteering by eBay

EasyJet tackles the COVID-19 crisis by Taylor Herring for easyJet

Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London

Navigating a Media Storm to Support British Business by Engine MHP for British Business Bank

Pizza in the Post by W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims

Subway – It’s 100% tuna by MSL for Subway

Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport

Emoji Jacket by WPP Ford Team for Ford Europe

FordSwitch – Ford challenges Britain's smallest town to go electric by Ogilvy PR for Ford UK

Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

Pride All Year Round by Avanti West Coast

The Lonely Human by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Direct Line

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion

Aldi Hunger Monster by BCW Global (London office) for Aldi

Marmite x Lynx: the World's first Social Distancing Deodorant by W Communications for Lynx

Period. by Cow for Intimina

Rent-A-Pred by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Adidas

Weetabix 'n' Beanz x Frank by Frank for Weetabix

Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media

BeanOLD by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios

Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire

Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC

Fast and Slow by The Romans for Sports Direct

Get It Right From A Genuine Site by Tin Man for Creative Content UK

Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

A Night On the Cobbles by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb

Easyjet tackles the COVID-19 crisis by Taylor Herring for easyJet

EweTube by Golin for Premier Inn

Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London

Pizza in the Post by W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims

Not-for-Profit

Fabric of the Community by W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC

Let's Talk the Joy of Later Life Sex by Ogilvy PR for Relate

#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation

“Save Our Zoo”: A COVID-emergency fundraising campaign by Chester Zoo

Stop.Breathe.Think. by Alpaca Communications for Snow-Camp

Public Affairs

All aboard: securing Britain’s national strategy for buses by The Go-Ahead Group plc

APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing: #notalaughingmatter by Interel UK for APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing

Powering the UK's Vital Connections by Liberty Global, Virgin Media

Pushing decarbonisation in housing to the top of the agenda by Cavendish Advocacy for Stonewater

Stamp Out The Gap by Shook for Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub

Tax Homes Fairly by WPI Strategy for Fairer Share

Public Sector

Don't Transfer Deadline Day by Kindred for Financial Conduct Authority

Fail. Learn. Win. by Karmarama, part of Accenture Interactive, for The British Army

Home and Dry – saving lives in the fishing industry by Seafish, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and MIndfully Wired Communications

Let's Do London by The Romans for The Mayor of London

Space Oddity by The Royal Mint with Hope&Glory for The Royal Mint

Technology

Future Seascapes by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn

Samsung: Freshly Laundered by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5 by Red Consultancy for PlayStation

The NEO Launch from Vodafone Smart Tech by One Green Bean for Vodafone

The Best Purpose Campaign

Aldi Hunger Monster by BCW Global (London office) for Aldi

#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation

National Day of Reflection – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda by Marie Curie PR team and Markettiers4dc

Our One Home by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International

Period. by Cow for Intimina

The Originals by Golin for Cadbury

Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)

Citypress

Conscious Communications

Liquid

Smarts

Tribera

Best Use of Creativity

Bombay Sapphire Supermarket by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire

Frozen Veggie Food Bank by Seven Communications for Strong Roots

#LongLiveThePrince by Engine MHP + Mischief for Kiyan Prince Foundation

Period. by Cow for Intimina

Rent-A-Pred by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Adidas

Stop.Breathe.Think. by Alpaca Communications for Snow-Camp

Young Game Changer of the Year, Sponsored by MSL

Megan Davies, associate director, Belle Public Relations

Alex Kolawole, senior associate director, APCO

Anais Merlin, deputy head of telecoms, CCGroup

Alice Neave, associate director, Finsbury Glover Hering

Charlie Price, account director, Virgo Health

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

Blurred

Broadcast Revolution

Grayling Engage

Greenhouse PR

Lotus

Vested

New Consultancy of the Year

Boldspace

Broadcast Revolution

Fight or Flight

Hard Numbers

Play PR

Red Lion

Shook

Small Consultancy of the Year

Blurred

Manifest

Ready10

Taylor Herring

The Romans

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

BECG

Virgo Health

Harvard

Hope&Glory

Lansons

W Communications

Large Consultancy of the Year

Brands2Life

Engine MHP + Mischief

FleishmanHillard UK

Grayling Communications Ltd.

Headland Consultancy

Ketchum UK

In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)

Barclaycard

British Airways

eBay

M&S

Uswitch (RVU)

Virgin Media

In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)

British Medical Association

Dogs Trust

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Macmillan Cancer Support

Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

