Raffles Hotels & Resorts appoints lead comms agency

Fox Communications will focus on press engagement strategies to enhance brand awareness and understanding as part of a remit that includes press office support, news amplification, event management and the promotion of new openings.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has a portfolio of 16 luxury properties across the world, including in Singapore, Paris, Cambodia and Istanbul.

Fox Communications will support the global launch of new properties in Raffles Udaipur, India, and Raffles the Palm in Dubai this year. In 2022 it will support the launches of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences and Raffles London at the OWO.

“We are delighted to have Fox Communications on board to support Raffles and its enchanting and growing portfolio of hotels worldwide,” Raffles Hotels & Resorts vice-president Jeannette Ho said.

“To have a dynamic and well-connected PR partner is an essential part of our global communications strategy, and we are confident that this partnership will further position Raffles as the top luxury choice among consumers looking for purpose-led, authentic and personalised experiences.”

Lysbeth Fox, chief executive of Fox Communications, added: “It’s an exciting time to be working with Raffles as the brand is set to launch a number of outstanding new properties, and we look forward to building upon its tremendous success and continued global growth.”