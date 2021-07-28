Burger & Lobster hires London PR agency

Roche Communications will oversee all comms for Burger & Lobster's nine UK sites – including its London locations in Bond Street, Oxford Circus and Mayfair. The chain's restaurants can also be found in New York, Bangkok, Malaysia, Kuwait and Singapore.

The brief includes a focus on raising the brand’s food credentials and helping it launch a new range of dishes.

Roche Communications will also support media relations, including for the brand’s 10th anniversary later this year, as well as brand partnerships, collaborations and influencer work.

Burger & Lobster is the latest in a series of wins for the agency, which include the NYX Hotel London Holborn and London rooftop bar Sabine.

On the new appointment, Phoebe Ashley, senior marketing manager at Burger & Lobster, said: “Roche Communications demonstrated exceptional levels of creativity in the pitching process, with ideas that were innovative yet achievable and commercially sound. Put alongside their wealth of experience purely in hospitality, the team seemed like a perfect fit for the direction we are heading in, and I’m looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”

Roche Communications founder and managing director Rochelle Cohen said: “With over 27 years in the hospitality industry, the agency is well-placed to take Burger & Lobster’s food offering to the next level as the brand approaches its anniversary milestone.”