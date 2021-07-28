Pitch Update: Puma, Gymbox, Lucozade Energy, Andaz, CanO Water, Munchkin and more

Puma has appointed MSL as its retained strategic comms partner following a seven-way competitive pitch.

Espresso has won the CanO Water account with an initial programme that focuses on sharing the brand story through business profiling and raising awareness of the founders.

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I has added Thinkhouse to its Lucozade Energy agency roster following a competitive pitch.

The Lifestyle Agency has been appointed to lead a PR campaign for Wilderness Reserve and its collection of properties on an 8,000-acre Suffolk estate. TLA will handle the comms strategy for the brand, focusing on luxury lifestyle, spa and wellness, travel, food and beverage and property media, and celebrity and influencer targeting.

Gymbox has appointed Hope&Glory to run its brand PR.

Siren Comms has been appointed to build awareness and trial of ecological cleaning company Delphis Eco. Siren’s work will focus on thought leadership, consumer comms, content creation, social media, influencer and media relations, partnerships and corporate reputation management.

Palm has been hired to manage a PR campaign for the five-star Hyatt Group hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street.

US baby brand Munchkin has appointed Smoking Gun to handle its UK PR, influencer and social media campaign strategy and implementation.