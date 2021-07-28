Aussie agency Forward launches purpose and sustainability offering

Consumer PR agency Forward has launched Communications with Purpose, an “internal transformation” offering which it hopes will be one step closer to achieving B Corporation (B Corp) accreditation, a verified standard of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

The offering will complement the agency’s existing content-led consumer lifestyle PR services to offer brands more focussed consultancy. The team already works with several clients in the sustainability and purpose space, including Dove, Glad, and Nestle.

In addition to launching a new division, Forward will transform its own internal business practices beyond just the campaigns they produce to achieve the B Corp accreditation. These efforts include becoming a signatory to Pledge 1% Org, which is a commitment to give back one per cent of net profit to community causes; launching Pay it Forward Fund which will see 300 hours of pro-bono PR work offered every year; and supporting the creative community with a new target that aims for at least 25 per cent of all production work to be directed to local, independent, or minority-owned suppliers and partners.

Fergus Kibble, founder and managing director of Forward, said: "Working with our clients on their sustainability strategies, led us to review our own impacts and consider how we could improve our commitments to our people, the community, agency governance and the environment."

Amid this new vision, the agency also developed a new brand identify which is meant to “reflect the agency's commitment to being a better business that balances purpose with profit”.