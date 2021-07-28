Rise at Seven opens fourth office following strong growth

Sheffield-based PR firm Rise at Seven has expanded to Manchester – its third UK office – following growth of 190 per cent in the past year.

In the past three months, the creative communications agency has added 24 new clients, including Monzo, Tough Mudder, Confused.com and Klarna.

The agency, founded by Carrie Rose and Stephen Kenwright in June 2019, expanded to Chicago earlier this year and has 95 staff, with a further 15 vacancies. It plans to double its headcount by the end of the year.

“We have just had our second birthday and with the recent addition of some huge clients based in Manchester's Media City, this expansion was the obvious move,” chief executive Rose said.

“This is going to mean we can work even closer with them to help build brand, tie search, social and PR altogether. We are quickly expanding and are rapidly closing in on the 100 staff mark based across Sheffield, London and Chicago.

“Our Manchester office will give us access to the huge amount of talent within the city to help propel the agency globally."

As part of its expansion, Rise At Seven has appointed former Missguided head of brand El Chetcuti as head of campaigns.

She will lead the agency’s cross-channel content marketing offering and content strategy to create work that will span search, content, creative, social and experiential.

“I’m looking forward to enhancing Rise At Seven’s campaigns offering a 360° customer experience which drives ROI across all marketing channels,” she said. “My strengths lie in creating viral engagement and disruptive thinking while maintaining a commercial outlook.”