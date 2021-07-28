Foodpanda’s botched comms strategy amid Thailand crisis

In monarchies, it’s often a great offense to show disrespect to royal leaders. Such is the case in Thailand, a country that takes pride in upholding its royal traditions and much-revered king. So it took the world by surprise when large groups of students led protests in Bangkok began calling for reforms to the monarchy and reduced royal power last year, especially given that criticism of the monarchy is punishable by long prison sentences.

Protests in Bangkok have recently begun resurfacing, this time more anti-government in sentiment, partly due to an inefficient vaccine rollout programme and a general wave of disillusionment from young citizens. While the current protests have been largely peaceful, many activists have been arrested following scuffles with the police.

One demonstrator at the recent July 18 protest happened to be a Foodpanda delivery rider. The driver was incidentally caught on film setting fire to an image of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, whose birthday is being celebrated today (July 28). Subsequently and swiftly, Foodpanda issued a comment on social media.

“We will take drastic action by immediately terminating employment. Foodpanda has a policy against violence and all forms of terrorism and is willing to help officials take legal action against offenders,” the company said in a Tweet, which was later removed from the platform.



Since the incident last week, Foodpanda has been at the brunt of attacks on social media including calls for a boycott. The hashtag #banfoodpanda went viral and gained 1.25 million mentions in the span of a day, prompting an apology from the company.



“We apologise for the previous message from our team which was posted. We’re still investigating the incident and seek pardon for the comment and for not thoroughly concluding about the previous incident,” Foodpanda wrote on its Twitter and Facebook pages the following day.

“Foodpanda assures freedom of speech and expression is not terrorism and the rider will not be dismissed due to this incident. We know this has hugely affected and frustrated customers, riders, partners, and members of the public, and we are taking responsibility for this comment that was posted on our Twitter feed, regardless of who posted it and how it occurred.”

แถลงการณ์จาก foodpanda

Official announcement from foodpanda pic.twitter.com/MOWfH6yCBB — foodpanda Thailand (@foodpanda_th) July 19, 2021



It’s unclear how the debacle has affected Foodpanda’s market share and sales in the Kingdom. Tech in Asia reported that some two million users have dropped off the platform, but a spokesperson from Foodpanda told PRWeek Asia that the numbers listed online are "false and untrue".

"As a publicly listed company, we do not share business figures under any circumstance. The speculated figures that have been referenced are inaccurate numbers that are many times inflated," the spokesperson said. The company has a 23 per cent stake in the food delivery space in Thailand.

A reprehensible comms strategy

Karin Lohitnavy, founder of Midas PR, told PRWeek Asia that one first needs to understand the political and legal context of the incident.

“For any business in Thailand to be associated with an attempt to set a portrait of the King on fire is not desirable at all, to put it mildly. Offending the King is one of the most serious criminal offences in the country, punishable with imprisonment of three to fifteen years,” she said.

“In these circumstances most businesses try to protect their interests by playing it safe. Many Thai corporate codes explicitly prohibit their employees from publicly participating in any political action—just to make sure that the company does not land in hot water by association. But such control is neither always ideal nor attainable, as the country is getting more polarised with pro-democracy, anti-government and even anti-royalist movements getting some momentum.”

She added that the Foodpanda incident forced the company to navigate between Scylla and Charybdis—the risks of political consequences on one side and public outrage on the other. Unfortunately for the company, it rushed to comment on the situation, resulting in a strong reaction from the public.

“If it were indeed the case that the social media manager was responsible for posting the tweet without any consultation with the senior management, then of course it was a business process failure,” said Lohitnavy.

“Any issue of such sort should be automatically flagged as a potential crisis, and require some input from the senior PR team and professional crisis management team, or at least senior in-house communication specialists. Not having such a process of ‘red-flagging’ was a deficiency that resulted in that unfortunate tweet.”

The right thing to do, according to Lohitnavy, would have been take some time to monitor the issue and not rush the statement, seek advice and weigh different options. If pressed, the company could have issued a more neutral statement, something along the lines of "we are investigating the incident, but at the moment we do not know enough to formulate any conclusions or to confirm that the man in the video is associated with the company".

Pattanee Jeeriphab, chief communications officer at Vero, told PRWeek Asia that “it goes without saying” that every company should have an issue and crisis response plan and ensure that every customer- and public-facing department understands the protocol.

“Whenever a company is in this type of crisis, the brand should acknowledge the issue and quickly begin a fact-finding mission. Sometimes, it’s also important to enlist a third-party consultant or law firm to investigate and submit a report as a way to establish independence,” she said.

There’re a few things communicators should keep in mind in situations like these and these include timely responses based on established facts while keeping in mind interests of all stakeholders. To do this, companies must be able to pre-determine that its communication will likely not create backlash—this could mean using different platforms and methods to communicate directly to each stakeholder using the same set of established facts.

“This is a critical time for the brand to regain its reputation. At this stage, top management should step up and sincerely apologise for the response on Twitter and its consequences to netizens, riders and partners,” said Jeeriphab. “The company should also issue measures to support its partners and riders to express its appreciation to their support in this difficult time.”

She added that it is important for Foodpanda to emphasise its business ethics and commitment as a corporate citizen and clearly explain what actions the company has done to investigate the case, ensure fair treatment for every party involved in the issue as the investigation is ongoing, and put policy and protocol in place to prevent the same incident.

If the issue isn’t addressed in a timely manner, Jeeriphab said this could not only lead to business and reputation loss, but also opportunities to attract and retain good talent within the company—especially in the delivery rider pool.

Interestingly, Foodpanda also appeared to have separated itself from the initial comment about the rider, claiming that it was posted by a team member “without consent from Foodpanda”. This in itself is problematic, according to Lohitnavy.

“The company did not really accept the responsibility for the tweet. Instead, they blamed whoever was handling their social media account. This did not really contribute to the crisis de-escalation,” she said.

Lohitnavy added that the apology also seemed to take sides, this time towards the opposition or pro-democracy protestors.

“If the first tweet was pro-government (which upset the opposition), the apology was the opposite. It was pro-opposition (and consequently it upset the government supporters). Navigating between Scylla and Charybdis requires a little bit more nuanced approach,” she said.

“Although the incident is no longer in the spotlight, some image restoration needs to be done, and Foodpanda is working on it. They launched a campaign to support their community of riders and food vendors, talking about different ways of helping them during the pandemic. This campaign is an attempt to redirect public attention by creating a new narrative which would replace the crisis narrative.”

Just as the pattern indicates in the rest of the region, Thai consumers are increasingly voting with their dollars by supporting companies whose values they share.

Vero’s Jeeriphab said: “Thai consumers are very purpose-driven. The consumer expects brands to play its part contributing to the society and to communicate and behave in a conscientious manner. Personally, I strongly believe that people are willing to give a second chance to brands that make a mistake as long as those brands realise what actually matters to consumers and delivers real value.”

A spokesperson from Foodpanda provided a comment to PRWeek Asia:

"Foodpanda Thailand takes full responsibility for what happened as the incident has upset our customers, and impacted our riders and merchants. We are very sorry.

We investigated the incident and have implemented solutions that will fix the social media response processes. We are also combining through current SOP and training to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Our immediate priority is to work on initiatives to help both our riders and restaurant partners by improving orders, especially during this wave of COVID-19. Our riders have been especially affected this past week. We are rolling out urgent rider support programmes this week, including specific customer voucher codes that are geared towards funding additional rider fees for those orders.

While we also mobilised donations to provide free meals and daily goods to all riders to show our appreciation for their work this past week, the real recovery for rider and restaurant earnings is when the order numbers support the rebound in their income.



Foodpanda's long-term mission of supporting our community of riders and restaurants and to serve our customers does not change. Foodpanda Thailand has been around for almost ten years, and we hope our customers will give us a second chance."