Hollister selects 160over90 as influencer and PR AOR

As Hollister's first PR agency, 160over90 will lead communications and influencer marketing for the brand.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 6 hours ago

160over90 is Hollister's first PR agency relationship.

Abercrombie & Fitch-owned Hollister has selected 160over90 as its influencer and public relations AOR.

The agency will provide communications strategy and lead Hollister’s influencer program, The Hollister Creator Collective. 

160over90 won the account after a competitive pitch, but declined to disclose who else participated in the review. The pair began working together earlier this year on Hollister’s  influencer program, which launched in June. 

Led by Derek Goode, VP and group director of influencer marketing at 160over90, the account marks Hollister’s first PR agency relationship. 

“Our priority is to create the most inclusive and representative roster of authentic Gen Z creators," said Goode in an email. 

Hollister’s Creator Collective includes 32 influencers, including fashion influencer Miranda Rae and dancer Jackson Chavis. The group conducts live shopping streams, curates collections and does social media takeovers for Hollister on TikTok and Instagram. 

The creator program, which will run until January 2022, is part of Hollister’s growing influencer strategy. The brand partnered with TikTokers Dixie and Charli D’Amelio on the launch of its Social Tourist line in May. 

“For Hollister, our priority is showing up authentically where our Gen Z consumer is,” a Hollister spokesperson said. “Partnering with influencers our consumer looks up to, and those creators that are actively playing a role in shaping culture, is a crucial part of that effort.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

