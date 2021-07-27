News

S4 Capital adds Salesforce specialist Destined to MightyHive

The Australia-founded company has 85 certified specialists and offices in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

by Campaign Asia-Pacific Staff / July 27, 2021

Destined staff members and Andrew France (Source: Destined website)
Destined staff members and Andrew France (Source: Destined website)

S4 Capital is adding Salesforce specialist Destined to its data and digital media practice in Asia-Pacific.

The merger will make the Salesforce specialist and its more than 85 certified professionals part of MightyHive. Destined "significantly expands" the capabilities of the company's data and digital media practice in Asia-Pacific and augments its global Salesforce capabilities, according to a release.

Destined, founded in Australia in 2014 by CEO Andrew France, has capabilities in digital transformation strategy, Salesforce platform implementation, integration strategy and execution, managed services and training and change management, according to S4. The company is recognized by Salesforce as a platinum partner and has completed over 600 engagements across multiple industries. Clients include Spotify, Panasonic, Wingate, George Weston Foods and Opal HealthCare. It has offices in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

"At S4 Capital, we differentiate ourselves by being the most agile, knowledgeable and creative partners to the world's leading platforms, hardware and software companies," Martin Sorrell, S4Capital executive chairman, said in a statement. "I'm delighted to welcome Andrew and his colleagues as we expand our relationship with Salesforce, providing services around their various clouds in Asia-Pacific and beyond."

France said joining forces with MightyHive, MediaMonks and S4 Capital is a fantastic opportunity to bring the offerings of the group to clients and provide more opportunities for Destined's people.

Terms were not disclosed. With its mergers, S4 typically pays the joining company 50% of its value in cash and 50% in S4 ownership.

Update: An S4 spokesperson confirmed this merger used the same method.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Blue Shield of California brings on Sarah Iselin for public affairs role

Blue Shield of California brings on Sarah Iselin for public affairs role

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris to head of global brand and creative

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris to head of global brand and creative

Medibio brings on R&CPMK for consumer mental health app launch

Medibio brings on R&CPMK for consumer mental health app launch

Going rogue to yield the media results you want

Going rogue to yield the media results you want

Kelly Sims to lead global comms at Twitter

Kelly Sims to lead global comms at Twitter

Facebook notches up 56% revenue rise, but warns of iOS tailwinds

Facebook notches up 56% revenue rise, but warns of iOS tailwinds

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

First-Day Jitters

First-Day Jitters

Timeline of a Crisis: ExxonMobil CEO’s attempt to clean up lobbyists’ spill

Timeline of a Crisis: ExxonMobil CEO’s attempt to clean up lobbyists’ spill

The PR Week: 7.29.2021: Nick Kelly, Charlotte FC

The PR Week: 7.29.2021: Nick Kelly, Charlotte FC