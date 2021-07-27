S4 Capital adds Salesforce specialist Destined to MightyHive

S4 Capital is adding Salesforce specialist Destined to its data and digital media practice in Asia-Pacific.

The merger will make the Salesforce specialist and its more than 85 certified professionals part of MightyHive. Destined "significantly expands" the capabilities of the company's data and digital media practice in Asia-Pacific and augments its global Salesforce capabilities, according to a release.

Destined, founded in Australia in 2014 by CEO Andrew France, has capabilities in digital transformation strategy, Salesforce platform implementation, integration strategy and execution, managed services and training and change management, according to S4. The company is recognized by Salesforce as a platinum partner and has completed over 600 engagements across multiple industries. Clients include Spotify, Panasonic, Wingate, George Weston Foods and Opal HealthCare. It has offices in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

"At S4 Capital, we differentiate ourselves by being the most agile, knowledgeable and creative partners to the world's leading platforms, hardware and software companies," Martin Sorrell, S4Capital executive chairman, said in a statement. "I'm delighted to welcome Andrew and his colleagues as we expand our relationship with Salesforce, providing services around their various clouds in Asia-Pacific and beyond."

France said joining forces with MightyHive, MediaMonks and S4 Capital is a fantastic opportunity to bring the offerings of the group to clients and provide more opportunities for Destined's people.

Terms were not disclosed. With its mergers, S4 typically pays the joining company 50% of its value in cash and 50% in S4 ownership.

Update: An S4 spokesperson confirmed this merger used the same method.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.