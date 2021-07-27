Government and private sector veteran Vickie Sheriff takes top university comms job

Vickie Sheriff began her new role at the start of this month and has hit the ground running – already seeking to boost her comms team by recruiting for an internal comms manager, as well as planning to hire a new social media manager.

She leads a team of 22 people, 15 in comms and seven in events, and has been tasked with building a public affairs function for the university.

Commenting on her new role, Sheriff told PRWeek: “It’s a university with a very ambitious agenda. They are really keen to put themselves on the map with regards to research and innovation and education and it’s because they are really open to new ideas, change and to build up their communication and public affairs function that it really interested me as a place to go and share my experience.”

One of her immediate priorities is to set out a comms plan to support a new strategy that the university is finalising, which is “putting a real focus on research, the student experience and creating the conditions for success across the university”.

She said: “There are lots of elements that will draw together to put a focus on not only getting up the rankings, but also being noticed more for research funding and for the achievements that the scientists there and other researchers are making already.”

Career path

Sheriff is a former deputy official spokesman to the Prime Minister, with a comms career that stretches back almost 30 years.

Her first comms role was as marketing manager at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Food. She then held a series of senior comms roles at government departments including the Department of Transport (DfT); HM Treasury; Department for Culture, Media and Sport; UK Department of Trade and Industry; HM Forces; Department for International Development; and the Ministry of Justice.

In 2009 Sheriff was appointed head of news and deputy spokesman at 10 Downing Street, but left to become director of group comms at DfT. She later held the role of director of comms at Diageo, Heathrow Airport, and Which?, where she was also director of campaigns.

Sheriff was asked to review the comms capability at the Ministry of Defence and was then interim director of media at the British Red Cross, before joining Imperial College London as director of comms in 2018.





