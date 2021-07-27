Hyatt Group hires comms agency for East London hotel

Palm has been briefed to support food and beverages and hotel room trade by establishing the Andaz London Liverpool Street as “the go-to Shoreditch destination” and “bringing its values to life”.

Palm will manage comms for the hotel and implement a strategic PR campaign across consumer and trade media, as well as targeted Influencer outreach.

Located in Shoreditch, Andaz London Liverpool Street has 267 guest rooms, including 15 suites, along with five restaurants and bars and a health club.

Palm co-founder Emily Keogh said: “The team at Palm is thrilled to be working with such an exciting and dynamic brand as Andaz London Liverpool Street.”