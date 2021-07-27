News

Ogilvy's PR creative lead takes global role at Deliveroo

Deliveroo has appointed Ben Bailey as global director of consumer communications.

by Arvind Hickman / Added 9 hours ago

Ben Bailey will lead consumer PR and social media globally for Deliveroo, which operates in 12 markets.

He will start in September and report to Deliveroo’s vice-president of communications, Joe Carberry.

Bailey is a consumer communications expert with more than 20 years’ experience. He has worked as a creative director and PR and Influence creative lead at Ogilvy UK since September 2019.

Prior to this he had a short stint as creative director at Freuds, and has previously held similar roles at Wieden & Kennedy and Grey London. Earlier in his career was managing director of Threesixty, and has also had stints at Exposure and Good Relations.

“I’m a long-standing fan and customer of Deliveroo, and I’m excited to take 20 years of agency experience to help build the brand alongside the amazing team there,” Bailey said.

A Deliveroo spokesperson added: "We are delighted Ben is joining the team and we are excited about him bringing his great experience and creativity to the company."

