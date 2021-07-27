Do CEOs need to participate in earnings calls?

Don’t expect Elon Musk to be part of future Tesla earnings calls.
The Tesla CEO said during an earnings call Monday that he will “do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say."
