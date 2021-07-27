News

Do CEOs need to participate in earnings calls?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t think so.

/ Added 8 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Don’t expect Elon Musk to be part of future Tesla earnings calls.  

The Tesla CEO said during an earnings call Monday that he will “do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say." 

How do you feel about a CEO not being present for earnings calls?

