Fifty-five promotes Clayton, Arnold to managing director

by Natasha Bach / Added 19 minutes ago

Data company fifty-five is growing its executive team as part of a broader U.S. expansion.

Robin Clayton, who has been with the company for two years, is being promoted to MD. Fifty-five is also appointing Alicia Arnold as MD. Both Clayton and Arnold will report to partner Hugo Loriot.

Clayton most recently served as executive director at fifty-five. In that role, she oversaw client delivery and growth as well as BrandTech partnerships and managed the U.S. consulting team. She will continue to focus on growth, while ensuring that fifty-five has the right team in place and organizational structure to do so.

Arnold, meanwhile, will oversee operations and performance in the U.S., including business strategy, talent and company culture. Arnold has worked in client leadership and executive roles at Cognizant, Forrester and Hill Holliday. She also previously founded a global consulting firm.

Headquartered in Paris, fifty-five has a global presence and is a member of You & Mr Jones, a Brandtech group. The company offers consultancy and technology services, using data and technology to help brands improve their marketing, advertising and technology services. Adidas, Shiseido, and Nestlé are among its clients.

