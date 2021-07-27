UK Finance appoints Labour Party adviser as public affairs chief

Sophia Morrell will take over as director of public affairs from Matthew Conway, who is now director of strategy and policy at UK Finance.

Morrell, who is currently a political adviser to shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, will take up her new role at the end of August and will report to Sarah Boon, managing director of corporate affairs at the banking and financial services trade body.

Morrell is tasked with working on UK Finance’s strategic priorities, which include “informing HM Treasury’s financial services future regulatory framework review” as well as tackling economic and cyber crime, and supporting businesses to adapt to the changing requirements and impacts of a net-zero carbon economy.

Boon said: “Sophia brings a detailed understanding of the political landscape and financial services to UK Finance at a pivotal time for the banking and finance industry.”

She added: “UK Finance and its members are focused on supporting customers through the economic recovery, delivering innovation and ensuring the UK remains globally competitive, and Sophia’s extensive advocacy experience will make a significant contribution to this important work.”

Morrell started out as a journalist on trade publications before moving over to comms when she joined Headland Consultancy as a senior account executive. She later moved to Greentarget Global Group, where she spent almost three years as an account director.

Labour Party connections

Morrell was an associate director at Lansons and has worked as a political adviser to Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds since 2016. She was also chair of Labour in the City, the Labour Party network for financial services, between 2017 and 2020.

Commenting on her new role, Morrell said: “I am hugely excited to be joining the team at UK Finance and engaging on the priority issues facing the sector and those who use it. I am looking forward to using my experience across politics and financial services to help further the dialogue between the industry and policymakers at this critical time.”

