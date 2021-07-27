Information Commissioner’s Office picks ex-FCO staffer as comms chief

Angela Balakrishnan started as the ICO's director of comms yesterday, replaces Jen Green, who was promoted to executive director, strategic change and transformation, earlier this year.

She told PRWeek: “I am thrilled to join the Information Commissioner's Office… It is an organisation at the heart of one of the most current, interesting and relevant topics of our time.

“Clear, proactive and engaging communication builds public trust, confidence and awareness. I am excited to use the power of communication and develop the work the brilliant team has already done to help the ICO deliver its vital job of supporting people's right to know while also protecting personal privacy.”

Challenges

Balakrishnan has joined at a time when the ICO is under fire for raiding two homes in its investigation into the leak of CCTV footage that led to the resignation of Matt Hancock as health secretary last month. The raids have been attacked by The Sun newspaper as an “outrageous abuse” that could deter whistleblowers.

Awareness of the ICO and its work needs improvement, according to the results of its annual survey earlier this month to measure awareness of the organisation. It revealed that, without prompting, just two per cent of people would contact the ICO for advice or information on protecting their personal information, while more than half of the public had not heard of the information watchdog.

Career path

Balakrishnan has spent more than a decade in comms, with the majority spent in Whitehall departments.

She began her career as a journalist at The Guardian but switched to comms in 2010 to work as a press officer at Cancer Research UK, moving from charity into government comms three years later when she joined the Department for Business Innovation & Skills as a press officer.

Balakrishnan later moved to the Department for International Development (DFID) as a senior press officer and spent more than six years there, rising to deputy director of media.

The former Foreign and Commonwealth Office was merged with DfID last September to become the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where Balakrishnan became deputy director of comms, geographic and thematic hub.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com