Department for Business appoints interim comms chief

The DfT's deputy director of strategic communications and external affairs, Abigail Morris, will start her new role at BEIS on Monday on a nine-month secondment.

She will replace Craig Woodhouse who left earlier this month to become director of comms at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Morris told PRWeek: “I have had a brilliant time at DfT over the past two-and-a-half years and am really proud of the work we’ve done, and in particular, ensuring the passenger is at the heart of our transport communications.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to leading the fantastic BEIS communications team at this crucial time for our economic recovery, in the lead-up to COP26, and also working with communications professionals across the private sector to tell a positive story about British companies.”

Public affairs specialist

Morris began her comms career as a policy adviser for the British Chambers of Commerce, where she worked for four years before taking up a job as public affairs manager at Heathrow in 2012. She rose to become head of external affairs at the airport.

Morris was later appointed head of public affairs and campaigns at Deliveroo, before joining DfT in 2019.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com