Bladonmore hires former Superbrands business development lead

Liz Silvester joins Bladonmore in the new role of development director and will be responsible for the strategic development of wider business functions and driving growth.

She is the first senior hire of the consultancy's new chief executive, Richard Carpenter, and will report to him.

Silvester was head of business development for Superbrands UK for more than 11 years. More recently, she served as a group account director at Publicis Groupe, working on accounts including Nestlé, Ocado and Intel.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work we deliver, and we want to be recognised as one of the best at bridging the gap between high-level strategic thinking and exemplary creative delivery. Liz’s role will feed into that mission. It’s an exciting appointment for us and I’m sure it will continue to propel us in the right direction,” Carpenter said.

Silvester added: “This is a brilliant opportunity at a really exciting time in Bladonmore’s evolution. My first task will be to look at the existing structure and process of our strategic advisory and executive coaching offering, so that we can develop the team, the faculty and further strengthen the service to clients.”

London-based Bladonmore has offices in Los Angeles, Dubai and New York.