Public affairs agency Interel acquired by Dentons Global Advisors

Interel was placed fifth in this year's PRWeek public affairs agency rankings and was 66th overall in PRWeek's annual Top 150 of the largest agencies by revenue in the UK, up seven places on last year.

The purchase of Interel follows global law firm Dentons' acquisition of Washington-based public affairs firm Albright Stonebridge Group last month, which is chaired by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Expanded presence

Dentons Global Advisors said its acquisition of Interel would expand its footprint in Europe and strengthen its public affairs capabilities in the region.

Interel, which will now be known as Dentons Global Advisors Interel, has offices in London, Berlin, Brussels and Paris – as well as a presence in New Delhi.

The public affairs agency also has a worldwide network of affiliated firms in more than 70 markets, managed through the Interel Global Partnership.

With the addition of Interel, Dentons Global Advisors said it now has more than 225 staff across 10 offices in eight countries.

No redundancies

All of Interel’s senior leaders will continue in their roles as part of Dentons Global Advisors, which also confirmed to PRWeek that there were no wider redundancies planned.

Interel will continue to be managed by its chief executive, Grégoire Poisson, and its chief operating officer, Geoffrey Ghyoot.

Both will report to Deborah Scott, head of EMEA at Dentons Global Advisors.

Birth of Dentons Global Advisors

Dentons Global Advisors was launched last month with the acquisition of Albright Stonebridge Group.

It is an independent consultancy that sits under the Dentons brand. The law firm is a shareholder.

The company is envisaged as an “elite multidisciplinary advisory firm” that provides strategic counsel to clients with commercial, financial or regulatory needs, as well as governance issues.

Deborah Scott left her role as UK deputy head of strategic comms for FTI Consulting last summer after nearly two decades to join Dentons.

She was hired by Dentons senior advisor Ed Reilly, himself a former FTI employee, and it was understood that the law firm had plans to set up a strategic comms operation – although it would not confirm this at that time.

Reilly, who is now chief executive of Dentons Global Advisors, said: “We are moving boldly, but strategically, in building a leading advisory firm that is breaking the mould in many respects. It has been affirming to hear the positive feedback from clients and other important contacts following our launch last month, and I am confident Dentons Global Advisors will continue to distinguish ourselves as we continue to grow and forge our own path.”

Commenting on the acquisition of Interel, Scott said she was delighted to welcome the agency into the fold.

She added: “This is an important next step in our effort to build a world-class advisory firm that can deliver solutions to our clients’ most complex issues in any market they need it.”

‘First-class culture’

Poisson said of the acquisition that they were drawn to join Dentons Global Advisors “given our shared commitment to fostering a first-class company culture that is focused on valuing and growing our exceptional teams, providing excellent client service, ensuring long-term financial success and innovating ahead of global trends”.

Meanwhile, Ghyoot said of the move: “Joining forces… provides Interel with a unique opportunity to step up sustainable innovation, growth and value creation. We are excited by the growth prospects, the operational scale and the strong financial profile of the combined entity.”

