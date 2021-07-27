Lucozade Energy appoints communications agency

Thinkhouse has been appointed to deliver PR and experiential campaigns for Lucozade Energy GB in 2021 and 2022.

The comms agency, which is based in Dublin and has a London office, has worked with Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland for four years.

Thinkhouse said it was brought on board because of its “specific youth focus”. It joins Lucozade Energy’s agency partners Adam & Eve/DDB, MediaCom and Ted (Lucozade Ribena Suntory's in-house agency).

“Thinkhouse was selected for its deep understanding of creative-technology, digital media and youth audiences. We look forward to partnering with the team to deliver culturally relevant, digital-centric campaigns. They will be a great addition working alongside our fantastic existing agency partners,” Lucozade Energy GB head of marketing Zoe Trimble said.

Lucozade is the latest international brief for Thinkhouse, which increased its headcount by 30 per cent in the past year.

“Our international client base has grown in recent years and this is another iconic brand that is partnering with us to drive growth across multiple markets – an opportunity we relish,” Thinkhouse founder and head of creative innovation Jane McDaid said.

“We look forward to driving further success for Lucozade Energy in the UK through carbon-conscious, digital-first creative communications and activations.”