'Let’s move away from stuffy, old school PR' - Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I started off as an artist, but then decided to go into making ads, so I went to do an ad course at Falmouth University. After that I found a creative partner (fellow Ketchum London junior creative Christian Aasberg) and we spent time in a few agencies including Mother & BBH. At one point during the pandemic, we were contacted by Indy (Selvarajah, Ketchum London ECD) who told us about his vision and Ketchum and that he would like to take us in; we obviously took it.

What's been your creative career highlight?

Making the KFC Christmas Gravy campaign and then actually getting to eat it.

... and lowlight?

Probably working at McDonald’s overnight when trying to get a job and building a portfolio in the daytime. Funny enough both Chris and I spent some time making Big Macs when trying to find our way into the industry.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

Long Live the Prince by Engine; really wish we would’ve done it.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

I usually try to read or watch videos on similar topics to whatever I’m working on, hoping an idea is going to come to my head. Everyone has their own ways of doing this, but sometimes going away and trying to do nothing helps me as it clears my mind and gives me a new perspective on the brief.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

Let’s move away from stuffy, old school PR (the work and the people) and bring to life ideas rooted in culture and real human insights. We believe it’s best to make work that doesn’t just create noise and attention, but really makes people think, feel and reflect.