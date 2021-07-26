Edelman names Duncan Milner executive creative director

LOS ANGELES: Edelman has hired Duncan Milner as EVP and executive creative director.

In the newly created role, Milner will lead work for technology clients from the Los Angeles office, including operating as creative lead for Edelman's global Samsung account. He will report to global chief creative officer Judy John.

Milner said he was drawn to Edelman because of John's commitment to changing the rules of creative culture.

"Working closely with Judy John, I’m looking forward to becoming a valued leader within Edelman and developing big, purposeful ideas for our clients," he said. "At Edelman, I have the opportunity to solve a different kind of creative problem."

He added that was impressed with the agency's performance at Cannes this year. The firm won a Grand Prix at the festival for its work on the Asics Eternal Run campaign and was recognized for other work, as well.

Edelman's new global strategy director, Tom Hehir, will partner with Milner as his strategic counterpoint on the Samsung account.

Before joining Edelman, Milner was an independent creative consultant following more than a decade as chief creative officer at TBWA/Media Arts Lab. There, he worked with Steve Jobs to rebuild the Apple brand and to launch the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

He worked on some of the tech industry's most recognized campaigns, including Apple's PC vs. Mac and the iPod silhouette.

In February, Edelman launched Edelman Studios, a global content creation and production hub. The firm’s revenue dipped 6% last year to $840 million, including a 4% decline in the U.S. to $530.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.