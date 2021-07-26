Hope&Glory wins gym chain client

The remit includes UK press office work promoting Gymbox’s existing classes, new classes and its venues.

Hope&Glory PR will also be tasked with creating brand campaigns to promote the chain's approach to fitness later this year as venues adjust to post-lockdown normality.

Gymbox, which has 11 sites across London, is known for its Olympic-sized boxing rings, combat cages, creative classes, Holistic Studio and live DJ sets.

“Now that gyms are back, and our digital offering has been established, we are delighted to be working with Hope&Glory to help get the message out that Gymbox is the place where anything goes – with a packed class schedule ranging from holistic to sadistic,” Gymbox brand and marketing director Rory McEntee said.

“We were impressed by the way Hope&Glory understood our brand and are looking forward to partnering with them on keeping us at the forefront of workout innovation.”

Hope&Glory associate director Sophie Hickman added: “It’s brilliant to be working with a gym brand again, especially at a time when everyone is more conscious of their health than ever. Gymbox is one of the best in the business and we’re looking forward to pushing the boundaries and getting creative with them.”