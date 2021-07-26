MSL names Lisa Talbot chief client officer

NEW YORK: MSL has expanded its executive team and appointed Lisa Talbot as chief client officer.

In the newly created role, Talbot will oversee client engagement and service across all U.S. practices, focused on ensuring influential work and impactful business results. She will report to U.S. CEO Diana Littman, based in New York.

“Lisa understands the breadth and depth of our industry, what we can deliver and how expansive the work that we do can be," Littman said. "I felt Lisa would be an excellent partner to me, to our people, to our leadership team, but also to our clients with her truly unique ability to create growth by elevating from the inside out and inspiring from the outside in."

Talbot is getting to know MSL's clients, and she's planning into 2022.

"Every idea that we conceptualize has to deliver not just on our clients' desires and business objectives, but also on our promise as an agency, which is impact and influence," Talbot said.

Talbot has joined MSL from IPG Dxtra, where she was chief strategy officer at Dxtra Health and was EVP and head of health strategy at Interpublic Group agency Weber Shandwick. In this dual role, she architected and launched Dxtra Health, a collective of 27 agencies across IPG, and built a strategy offering and team for the North America Health Practice at Weber.

Talbot also held leadership roles at Marina Maher Communications, Cohn & Wolfe and Zeno Group when it was known as PR21.

MSL also hired Deutsch’s Shreya Mukherjee as chief strategy officer this year. The Publicis Groupe firm’s revenue was flat last year at $365 million, including $60.2 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.