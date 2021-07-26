News

Hootsuite hires Maggie Lower as CMO

She has spent the last year as Cision’s global CMO.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

New Hootsuite CMO Maggie Lower joins from Cision.

VANCOUVER, BC: Social media management platform Hootsuite has hired Maggie Lower as chief marketing officer.

Lower started in the role last week, reporting to CEO Tom Keiser. She is relocating from Chicago, to Vancouver, British Columbia, for the job. Penny Wilson was the last person to hold the position at Hootsuite. She exited the company after four years in January 2020. 

As a key member of Hootsuite’s executive leadership team, Lower will be in charge of the brand's overall global strategy, demand generation, communications and events. She will oversee 100 people globally. 

“I am super-focused on making sure our brand stays top-of-mind as people think about social media strategies and the burgeoning areas of social commerce and conversational marketing,” Lower told PRWeek. “I will be really thinking about messaging and making sure people understand Hootsuite’s evolution.”

Hootsuite’s leadership and company culture attracted Lower to the position.

“Hootsuite is really thinking about talent acquisition and creating a world-class culture as a business imperative, and that was a big reason why I came here,” she said. 

Lower joins Hootsuite, a social media management platform with 18 million users, from Cision, where she was global CMO since July 2020. She left Cision last month. 

A Cision representative was not immediately available for comment on Lower’s replacement.

Before that, she was the first CMO at TrueBlue. Lower has also held marketing leadership roles at Alight and Aon Hewitt and spent 15 years at Bank of America.

