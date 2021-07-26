Puma hires UK comms agency on retainer

MSL has been chosen to oversee all UK media relations, reputation management, brand awareness, product launches and influencer campaigns to drive brand and commercial results through Puma’s earned and influence channels.

The retainer builds on the recent MSL-led Puma project campaigns, such as the brand’s Cali Star dance challenge on TikTok, which generated 4.4 billion views on the platform; the launch of the Puma Mayze; and the relaunch of Puma’s 1968 Suede Classic shoe in the UK.

MSL will report to the sportswear and accessories company’s UK brand and marketing team in London.

The agency account team will be led by MSL UK associate director Greta Knowles and chief executive Chris McCafferty.

“We experienced a team built on a strong culture who all engaged and respected each other, and this really set them apart,” Puma UK and Ireland head of marketing Ruth How said.

“The team dynamic, their understanding of the Puma brand, and the agency’s creative capabilities made MSL the perfect choice for the next chapter of Puma growth.”

MSL’s McCafferty added: “Our creative work with Puma, and our expanding relationship together, are brilliant symbols of a bright and thriving MSL. We feel very fortunate to be a part of the Puma family.”

Last year, Puma appointed Cake to handle its UK women’s strategy and activation.