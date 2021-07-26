Brands2Life hires head of social strategy

Sophie Crossley will oversee the strategic direction of Brands2Life's social client roster, which includes Vodafone, LinkedIn and HRA Pharma.

She will join the agency’s senior leadership team and be responsible for growing its social strategy offering as well as working closely with clients to deliver social strategies.

Crossley, who joins Brands2Life’s 25-strong digital division, brings more than 15 years experience. She has previously worked at We Are Social, where she led the HSBC, YouTube, Heinz, Expedia and Lego accounts before contracting at JWT to drive the social strategy for IKEA. She consulted with Brands2Life for a year in 2019.

Brands2Life managing director of Digital and Influencer, Kinda Jackson, said: “Sophie has been an integral part of shaping our social strategy offer and playbooks for key clients such as Vodafone, Lundbeck and Get Your Guide. We are excited to be taking our offer to the next level by marrying data and insight to produce impactful and best-in-class social strategy.

“Sophie is the perfect person to lead the charge by using her extensive knowledge and craft to shape and embed strategies for existing and new clients.”