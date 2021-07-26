Baby brand Munchkin hires PR agency

Manchester agency Smoking Gun will support Munchkin on consumer PR, social media strategy and larger campaigns to support new product development.

As part of the new partnership, the agency will look after Munchkin’s UK division.

California-based Munchkin has been providing parents innovative products for babies and toddlers – such as cups, utensils and milkmakers – for more than 25 years.

Munchkin EMEA marketing director Diana Griffiths said: “Smoking Gun has vast experience not only in consumer PR and social-first campaigns, but in the parenting market especially. We were immediately impressed by its credentials, energy and understanding of our brief and where we want to be.

“The Smoking Gun team understood who we are and what we stand for straight away, and we’re very excited for the future ahead with them.”

Smoking Gun managing director Rick Guttridge added: “We’re delighted to welcome Munchkin on board at what is an exciting time both for them and us.

“Our wealth of experience and expertise in the parenting sector, combined with Munchkin’s ambitious plans, creates the perfect opportunity for us to deliver brilliant, impactful work together.”