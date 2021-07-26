Movers & Shakers: Rice, Archetype, and Rockstar Digital

Rice has appointed Raymond Lau as account director in its Singapore office. Lau brings over a decade of journalism, agency and in-house experience, and will be leading key accounts as the firm's client portfolio continues to grow. He began his career in journalism, contributing to publications like The Straits Times, Yahoo! News, Hardwarezone and Techgoondu. On top of that, Rice also promoted three consultants: Lizzy Li and Eugenia Siah have been promoted to senior account managers and Lydia Lee to account manager.

Malaysia telco Time DotCom appointed Rockstar Digital, a subsidiary of Kingdom Digital Group, as its social media agency of record following a competitive pitch. The appointment is for a period of one year with the option to extend for another. The client cited as reasons for its selection Rockstar's structured and strategic understanding of the telco landscape and its bold and fresh approach to social platforms, supported by robust data and in-depth insights.

Asus appointed Archetype as its creative agency in Australia. The agency will work with Asus on local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness and category creation for upcoming projects. Farzeen Quadir-Hegde, head of marketing, SYS BG, Asus Australia, said his company loved Archetype's approach of big creative thinking married with detailed, cross-channel execution.