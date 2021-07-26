Movers & Shakers: Mutant snags Subway account in Singapore

Following a competitive pitch, Subway appointed Mutant as its public relations agency to help strengthen its brand positioning and share-of-voice in Singapore. As part of the one-year partnership, Subway and Mutant will work together on a series of campaigns that drive business growth and connect with key stakeholders. The companies kicked off their partnership with the launch of Subway’s localised flavour pairing: the Rendang Sub and the Pandan Cookie. Additionally, Mutant is also supporting Subway’s first large-scale community impact initiative in Singapore, with the distribution of 10,000 Rendang subs to staff and volunteers at vaccination centres, testing centres and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Pitchfork Partners has been appointed to lead Kirloskar's 'Limitless' brand outreach transformation which spans eight business areas. The agency is tasked in the transformation of its client's businesses from engineering-led firms to solution-providers that are more customer-centric. The outreach also details investing in new business segments and infusion of fresh talent in senior management. The agency will also oversee internal communication around the refresh campaign. This involves interactive campaigns around the conglomerate's values and its business vision of being customer-centric.

Golin announced the recent hire of Andrea Hui Tesorero as director of strategy for the group in Singapore. She was previously with WE Communications. Her remit will focus on a data-driven strategy that will fuel the earned-first creative offerings for Golin's Singapore clients. She reports to Shouvik Prasana Mukherjee, newly promoted chief creative officer for APAC. She has expertise in data and analytics consulting across technology, healthcare and consumer practices, and her CV also includes Bonsey Jaden and KRDS.

Uber appointed Ameya Velankar as head of marketing for India and South Asia. He has been the interim lead for the region since November 2020, and has played multiple roles at Uber in his 2.5 year stint, including leading the product marketing mandate for Rides. Before Uber, he led category marketing for SC Johnson and was group product head in Marico.

Rice has appointed Raymond Lau as account director in its Singapore office. Lau brings over a decade of journalism, agency and in-house experience, and will be leading key accounts as the firm's client portfolio continues to grow. He began his career in journalism, contributing to publications like The Straits Times, Yahoo! News, Hardwarezone and Techgoondu. On top of that, Rice also promoted three consultants: Lizzy Li and Eugenia Siah have been promoted to senior account managers and Lydia Lee to account manager.

Malaysia telco Time DotCom appointed Rockstar Digital, a subsidiary of Kingdom Digital Group, as its social media agency of record following a competitive pitch. The appointment is for a period of one year with the option to extend for another. The client cited as reasons for its selection Rockstar's structured and strategic understanding of the telco landscape and its bold and fresh approach to social platforms, supported by robust data and in-depth insights.

Asus appointed Archetype as its creative agency in Australia. The agency will work with Asus on local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness and category creation for upcoming projects. Farzeen Quadir-Hegde, head of marketing, SYS BG, Asus Australia, said his company loved Archetype's approach of big creative thinking married with detailed, cross-channel execution.