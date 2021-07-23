New consumers. Employees. Brand ambassadors. Influencers. Every organization is constantly looking for all of them. Totaling 61 million in the U.S. (according to the CDC) and with $21 billion in discretionary income (according to the American Institutes for Research), people with disabilities could very well be the biggest untapped demographic of them all.
Fear and misunderstanding has long been a major cause of that. So has too much focus on what these amazing people can’t do and not nearly enough on all they can do. (The latter far surpasses the former, by the way.)
Overcoming those stigmas and sentiments is among the many reasons this exclusive eBook, Championing Disability Inclusion, is a must-read, especially at a time when conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion are more prevalent – and poignant – than ever.
Brought to you by Easterseals in partnership with PRWeek, this eBook recaps a very special event held on June 1, The Marketing Power of Disability. The featured session was a conversation with Academy Award-winning actress and activist Marlee Matlin, deaf since she was a very young child. She discusses the incredible support system that has helped her thrive professionally and personally, but does not gloss over the myriad challenges she still faces, many due to the fears and misunderstandings about disability held by others.
Those perceptions – and misperceptions – are tackled in this eBook, as well, particularly in the recap of a session featuring two incredible big-brand leaders, one who is blind, the other who has cerebral palsy.
Examples are also highlighted of organizations who have truly welcomed people with disabilities into their workplaces, their creative process, their product development and much more. Also introduced are accessible communications guidelines that every PR pro can – and should – learn from and implement immediately.
Topped off by some fascinating data that underscores how COVID-19 has specifically impacted people with disabilities, as compared to the general population, this eBook will open your eyes and minds to an incredibly powerful demographic whose creativity and resilience has the potential to take your brands to levels it has never reached before.
Click here to download this eBook today.