NHSX digital director joins Freuds as it pivots to exploit health-tech revolution

Freuds said the pandemic had accelerated the role technology plays in healthcare as well as public acceptance of it.

As a senior advisor, Professor Sam Shah – who is also chief medical strategy officer for male-focused healthcare company Numan – will join former Public Health England marketing chief Sheila Mitchell, who was hired by Freuds in a similar role earlier this year.

Commenting on his appointment, Shah said: “Behaviour change, improving access to services and helping people get the best outcomes is more important now than ever before, with a crossover of technology, consumer-facing services and health.”

The future of healthcare

Julia Bainbridge, a partner at Freuds and founder of the Health & Behaviour Change Unit, said: “[The] Unit has been creating and executing highly effective work in health tech across the public and private sector for many years now. But COVID-19 has expedited multiple paradigm shifts across both health and technology, which will affect how business and government interact as well as providing solutions which meet public needs and expectations.”

She added: “Now is the time for us to bolster our unique offering to the market and we are very excited to have Sam on board as part of this.”

Palace comms officer joins

Charlotte Pool

Freuds said the growth of the unit had also enabled it to hire Charlotte Pool (above), a former senior comms officer to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who has been appointed as an associate director to lead on health and sustainability initiatives.

During her six years at Kensington Palace, Pool specialised in purpose-led campaigns, strategy development and media relations.

She led on comms projects including The Earthshot Prize in 2020 and national mental health campaigns Heads Up and Heads Together.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com