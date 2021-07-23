'It gave me chills' - Creative Hits of the Week

Well, there must be something about the sun that helps creatives hit live on great campaigns and equally, stop those terrible ones from surfacing. This week has been tough to determine any campaign ‘misses’ but believe me there are a lot of hits!

HITS

CALM, 'Tyson Fury and the Invisible Opponent'

My first hit of the week must be awarded to 'Tyson Fury and the Invisible Opponent' for CALM. I first saw this on TV on Sunday and instantly looked up from whatever TikTok I was watching during the ads of Love Island with an interest in why Tyson Fury was boxing an invisible component – what could this ad possibly be for?

It gave me chills. Whenever you see clips from boxing you most certainly will hear the large uproar from the crowd and the ongoing commentator announcing each move from the boxers.

That is why this deadly silent ad certainly hit the spot in spreading an important message on mental health.

It has been in the making for two years and hats off to our sister agency AMV BBDO and Seven Stones, time well spent.

Transport for London, 'Welcome Back London'

Next up is the TfL 'Freedom Day' campaign. Although sceptical on the day itself, with the news reporting our highest number of infections since January, the campaign made me smile and has given me hope as to what is approaching as more Londoners continue to get double vaccinated (also the ad only alludes to simple advantages such as haircuts rather than big summer raves!)

As a few others have, I considered the move out of London during the pandemic, questioning the cost of my rent when, with everything going on, I could actually move out of London and live anywhere with the WFH set-up. However, I love London for every little reason shown in this campaign: the diversity of people, places, outfits and of course London transport - although sticky in these summer days, something that brings joy through getting us to the places and people that create those 'London forever' memories.

The British Army, 'A Soldier is a Soldier’

Karmarama hit the spot again for The British Army with its latest campaign ‘A Soldier is a Soldier’. The campaign reports that there are still fewer than 10 per cent female soldiers in the British Army and with this campaign they want to make sure that a solider is defined by their skills rather than their gender.

It just feels right in this current day and age where women are being fined for not wearing bikini bottoms in handball at the Olympics!

The images used in the campaign speak truth about current patriarchal scenarios and it really addresses the elephant in the room of the army being portrayed as something tough for the male sex, with 99 per cent of the images on Google of men when typing in ‘British soldier’.

I believe the current 10 per cent statistic is sure to change as I continue to see movement like this campaign.