Crosby retains $12 million government disease-prevention account

WASHINGTON: Crosby Marketing has won a second consecutive, five-year, $12 million contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to provide strategic comms services to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Based in the Washington, DC, office, project director and EVP Megan Humphries, deputy project director and SVP Julia Krahe and senior counsel and EVP Anna Zawislanski are leading the account, staffed by more than a dozen employees. Additional experts such as designers and other strategists are providing support as needed. The team handles strategic planning, messaging, media relations, social media, crisis support and digital communications.

The USPSTF is an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention. It makes recommendations about clinical preventive services to improve the health of people nationwide.

“The task force has exciting initiatives underway to ensure that its recommendations are as inclusive as possible,” said Humphries. She added the task force’s work will help more people access preventative services that save lives.

Prior to Crosby’s winning the account in 2016, the prime contractor was Abt Associates.

Crosby’s practices focus on healthcare, government, nonprofits, the military and veterans. It also represents Kaiser Permanente, Shriners Hospitals for Children, RefuahHealth, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, the firm’s revenue grew by 22% due to a “significant increase” in employee engagement work, particularly in healthcare, according to CEO Raymond Crosby.