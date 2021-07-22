News

Crosby retains $12 million government disease-prevention account

The Annapolis, Maryland-headquartered firm extended its relationship with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality for another five years.

by Betsy Kim / Added 51 minutes ago

Three DC-based senior staffers at Crosby are leading account work. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Three DC-based senior staffers at Crosby are leading account work. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: Crosby Marketing has won a second consecutive, five-year, $12 million contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to provide strategic comms services to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Based in the Washington, DC, office, project director and EVP Megan Humphries, deputy project director and SVP Julia Krahe and senior counsel and EVP Anna Zawislanski are leading the account, staffed by more than a dozen employees. Additional experts such as designers and other strategists are providing support as needed. The team handles strategic planning, messaging, media relations, social media, crisis support and digital communications. 

The USPSTF is an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention. It makes recommendations about clinical preventive services to improve the health of people nationwide.

“The task force has exciting initiatives underway to ensure that its recommendations are as inclusive as possible,” said Humphries. She added the task force’s work will help more people access preventative services that save lives.

Prior to Crosby’s winning the account in 2016, the prime contractor was Abt Associates.

Crosby’s practices focus on healthcare, government, nonprofits, the military and veterans. It also represents Kaiser Permanente, Shriners Hospitals for Children, RefuahHealth, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

In 2020, the firm’s revenue grew by 22% due to a “significant increase” in employee engagement work, particularly in healthcare, according to CEO Raymond Crosby

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Crosby retains $12 million government disease-prevention account

Crosby retains $12 million government disease-prevention account

Going for gold - the Olympic dream lives on

Going for gold - the Olympic dream lives on

Three days a week? Every day? Never? Agencies tread lightly on bringing staff back to office

Three days a week? Every day? Never? Agencies tread lightly on bringing staff back to office

Three execs become partners at VSC

Three execs become partners at VSC

Nice! What PR pros can learn from Jeff Bezos’ curt communications style

Nice! What PR pros can learn from Jeff Bezos’ curt communications style

Zoom TV news interviews aren’t going away

Zoom TV news interviews aren’t going away

Clubhouse signs up Golin as global PR partner

Clubhouse signs up Golin as global PR partner

Do you want to go back to five days per week at the office?

Do you want to go back to five days per week at the office?

Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & Jerry’s move to withdraw brand

Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & Jerry’s move to withdraw brand

Arthur Sadoun: Publicis 'recovering fast'

Arthur Sadoun: 'Publicis is recovering from Covid faster than expected but I worry about mental health'