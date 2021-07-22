40 Under 40 2021 - Domonique James, Politics with Purpose

Elevating diverse voices as well as finding ways PR and communications can be used to heal divides have been central to Domonique James’ career. After serving in the Obama administration as deputy White House liaison to the Environmental Protection Agency and a range of corporate and political roles, in 2017 James became founder and CEO of Politics with Purpose, a communications and social impact agency exclusive to leaders and organizations supporting equity, good democracy and social justice movements. At the agency, 60% of staff are women and, to date, 70% of James’ work at Politics with Purpose has benefited women-led organizations or campaigns focused on women’s issues.

At the heart of James’ work is elevating those voices that are often overlooked by the media and making sure their stories are heard and issues addressed. This commitment extends to the employees of Politics with Purpose, where James has hired people who have overcome homelessness or been subject to police brutality, racism or sexual assault.

She has created more than 300 PR and digital campaigns for political races ranging from president to the municipal level. The agency’s work has been featured in outlets including CBS This Morning, InStyle and The New York Times.