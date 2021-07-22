Three execs become partners at VSC

SAN FRANCISCO: Startup-focused agency VSC has selected Anne Sophie Hurst, Eric Gonzalez and Maggie Philbin to join Vijay Chattha and Archie Chattha as partners.

“Partnership is about supporting leadership through ownership and support,” Vijay Chattha, VSC’s CEO who founded the company 18 years ago, told PRWeek. “To achieve the firm’s goals over the next decade, it was key to empower our senior leaders as they also empower their teams and clients.”

Hurst was previously VSC’s head of people and operations; Gonzalez was VP; and Philbin was SVP. Their new titles are all just partner.

With more than two decades of experience working with large consumer brands and seed- to-growth stage tech startups, Gonzalez creates campaign strategies and oversees projects. His work spans the U.S., U.K., Israel and India, representing clients such as Brandshield, Envisics, SirionLabs and Gumi.

A 13-year VSC veteran, Gonzalez has led the growth of accounts in entertainment, fintech, enterprise/SaaS, AI/retail and cybersecurity, with startup exits to companies including Twitter, Google and Spotify. He is based in Brooklyn.

Philbin has more than 12 years of experience. During her seven years at VSC, she progressed from account manager to leadership roles, developing an expertise in consumer lifestyle and business comms.

Throughout her career, she shaped narratives for more than 100 founders. Philbin has worked on communications for IPOs and exits including Osmo (acquired by BYJUS), Autonomic (acquired by Ford) and OpenInvest (acquired by J.P. Morgan). She is located in San Francisco.

With 20 years of experience, Hurst focuses on people and operation. Before arriving at VSC in January 2018, for two decades she led teams at the digital creative agencies Huge, Prolific Interactive and Fluid. She represented clients in the retail, lifestyle, tech and startups sectors, in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area. This included Google, Sephora, Overstock, Target and LeTote.

After initially consulting on the talent side, she joined VSC full-time to head operations and build company culture. Assisting the firm’s DE&I efforts, she helped double the number of BIPOC employees.

She also helped transform VSC to a remote-first workforce. Although the company has offices in San Francisco and New York, it allows remote working from anywhere, with 45 employees situated in 14 states and two continents. Hurst splits her time between Copenhagen, Denmark and Oakland, California.

With expertise in PR, content marketing and multimedia, VSC promotes tech brands. It has handled communications for more than 475 startups with 50 exits and three IPOs. Its clients have included Molekule, Poshmark, Tile, Osmo, Mammoth Biosciences and Sama.