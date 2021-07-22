If you're developing an effective PR strategy, the massive potential of podcasting has become impossible to ignore. More than 100 million listeners tune in every month to hear their favorite podcast, and that number continues to grow steadily — even during the pandemic. With so many listeners consuming podcasts, more brands and professionals are getting involved.
Why are podcasts so valuable?
Think of any subject, and there are probably hundreds of podcasts covering it. Currently, there are over 2 million published podcasts, each one covering a specific topic. Podcasting is big media, and brands are leveraging the medium because of its unique ability to reach targeted audiences in an impactful way.
Since podcasting is generally a solo medium (people listen by themselves), listeners genuinely connect with the show's hosts. It's like the hosts are speaking directly to them, and that creates a powerful bond.
How to start leveraging podcasts
The sheer size and variety of podcasts make tapping into this exploding ecosystem seem like a daunting task, but luckily there's a secret weapon that can make it a breeze. With Podchaser Pro, all the information you need is right at your fingertips, freeing you up to make the data-driven decisions that build a successful podcast campaign.
Powered by the most comprehensive podcast database of active podcasts, Podchaser Pro is the ultimate PR and advertising tool for launching a podcasting campaign. It allows brands and professionals to access the most valuable data and information for every podcast, such as:
Audience Size
Listener Demographics
Verified Contact Information
Apple Podcast and Spotify Chart Positions
Exporting and Advanced Filters
Other media monitoring services like Cision and Meltwater help you get in touch with bloggers, while Podchaser Pro provides you with all the information you need to build your podcast-targeted PR campaign. Because it is a service that focuses exclusively on podcasts, we can make a more comprehensive and specialized offering. We've taken what was once a long and impossible guessing game of sourcing and contacting podcasts and created a one-stop-shop that makes it super easy to get started. Here's how:
Discover Podcasts that Match your Client’s Needs
Find shows based on your target audience criteria. Browse millions of podcasts with advanced filtering and sort by popularity, demographics, influence, and much more. You can even see exactly where a podcast ranks with the inclusion of Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts. Everything you need to take action or take the win back to the client is at your disposal.
Verified Contacts are One-Click Away
Podchaser Pro is proud to offer the world's largest database of verified contact information for podcasts. Going beyond the RSS feed, Podchaser Pro has contacts you won't find anywhere else. One-click contacts and exporting will save you countless hours.
Unlock the Power of Podcasting
Podchaser Pro helps you find the perfect podcasts in the right niche to deliver your message with maximum impact. Get the information you need to launch a successful podcast campaign by going to https://www.podchaserpro.com and requesting a demo.