Do you want to go back to five days per week at the office?

The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, but some companies have already made staffers return to the office. Other businesses have chosen to reopen in the fall; or delayed a return due to the surging Delta variant. Meanwhile, some companies still haven’t set a return date for employees.
When the time comes for you to return, do you want to go back to five days per week, or are you expecting executives to be more flexible?
How many days would you want to return to the office for?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) July 22, 2021